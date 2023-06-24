Like new fourplex located in the heart of the growing Briarcrest business area! This unit features an open, split floor plan with granite throughout and tons of natural light. Master boasts his & hers walk-in closets and an on-suite bathroom. Secondary bedroom also boasts walk-in closet and on-suite bathroom that has another door for guest use. Kitchen, living, and dining are one open space with lots of layout options. Unit also features enclosed utility room and includes washer, dryer, and fridge.