AUGUST MOVE IN!! 2bed/2bath duplex. The kitchen is spacious with an open concept design into the living area. The home has carpet and tile throughout. Easy access to Highway 6 for fast travel to Texas A&M University or Blinn College. Pets on case by case basis. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided by the owner.
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fire damaged Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan on Sunday.
A Bryan man accused of selling drugs was in the Brazos County Jail over the weekend after his arrest during a traffic stop on Friday.
A 41-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of selling drugs.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being accused of selling drugs.
One person died in a three-vehicle crash on Texas 30 just south of College Station on Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Pub…
A Bryan man with two prior burglary convictions has been sent back to prison after pleading guilty to burglary of a habitation from a 2021 arrest.
Bank of Brenham has announced plans to open a branch in Bryan-College Station.
The Kentucky-based company that purchased the Gibbons Creek power plant in Grimes County in 2021 has announced the sale of its remaining prope…
After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-day country music festival known as Chilifest returned to Burleson County on Friday.
A simple hand motion or glance between Sage and Summer Scarmardo is often not a good sign for opponents of the College Station softball team. …