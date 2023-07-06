Texas A&M’s 12th Man Films' first two full-length documentaries are now available for streaming on the SEC Network+ app. The documentaries include “All American: The Dat Nguyen Story” and “Standing Room Only: The Legend of the 12th Man.” Both movies remain available on the official A&M athletic website at 12thMan.com and on the 12th Man TV OTT app available on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire Stick.