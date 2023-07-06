Texas A&M’s 12th Man Films' first two full-length documentaries are now available for streaming on the SEC Network+ app. The documentaries include “All American: The Dat Nguyen Story” and “Standing Room Only: The Legend of the 12th Man.” Both movies remain available on the official A&M athletic website at 12thMan.com and on the 12th Man TV OTT app available on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire Stick.
12th Man Films documentaries available on SEC+ app
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
In the second year of legalized name, image and likeness compensation, Texas A&M athletes more than doubled their revenue on NIL deals.
Former Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal was suspended indefinitely by the Indoor Football League after an incident on July 2 when O’Neal enter…
IOLA — Baseball was the last thing on Easton Evans’ mind six years ago as he lay in a hospital bed, stuck in an intensive care unit for 41 day…
The Bryan Vikings will have a retooled football coaching staff in 2023, the team’s Twitter account shared on Wednesday.
Eight Texas A&M baseball players have had extended stays with summer leagues over the past month, including four in the highly-regarded Ca…