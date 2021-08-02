 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $649,900

10 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $649,900

10 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $649,900

Great Investment Package close to Historic downtown Bryan, Blinn College & Texas A&M. This package of houses includes 206 Haswell a 4/2 house, Two separate 1 bedroom 1 bath duplexes (206 Haswell A&B and 907 East 27th A&B) and a 2/1.5 house (909 East 27th ). 6 Units total. Available for owner occupancy also. Please call for more info

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert