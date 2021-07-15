1 officer killed, 3 wounded in standoff with Texas gunman

LEVELLAND — One officer was killed and three others were wounded Thursday when a police standoff in a West Texas city erupted in gunfire.

The incident involved a man reported as possibly armed shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday on a residential street in Levelland, about 30 miles west of Lubbock. The confrontation escalated quickly, gunfire erupted as the suspect barricaded himself inside a house, and a standoff ensued.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the man to open fire or to barricade himself in a house.

Three of the wounded officers were taken to a Lubbock hospital. An officer taken to a Levelland hospital, Sgt. Josh Bartlett of the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, died of his wounds, according to a sheriff's office statement. Bartlett was the commander of the sheriff's tactical unit.

Two other deputies, one from Lubbock County and one from Hockley County, were in critical condition, according to a statement from the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas. A Levelland police officer also was wounded. The identities of those three officers were not immediately released.