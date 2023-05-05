FRIDAY

EVENTS

The city of Bryan hosts a number of summer camps for youth from Camp Hero to camps at the Neal Recreation Center. Register in person at the city of Bryan's Parks and Recreation Office (1309 E. Martin Luther King St.) or by phone at 979-209-5528. To see a list of camp times and prices visit bryantx.gov/parks-and-recreation/youth-programs.

El Silverado Rodeo Cinco de Mayo, 1011 a.m., 3600 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Older Americans Month at Spring Fest, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., A & M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Free.

Astros Championship Trophy Tour, noon-4 p.m., George Bush Presidential Library &Museum, 1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Free.

Cincode Mayo with Mad Taco, 2-9 p.m., Mad Taco, 1664 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta,3 p.m.-midnight, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

Cinco de Mayo Party in the Yard, 4-11 p.m., Big Shots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

First Friday Cinco de Mayo, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Cinco de Mayo Voices for Children, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Voices for Children, 115 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Cinco de Mayo, 6 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Brazos Valley Jazzfest, Palace Theatre, 105 S. Main St. in Bryan.

For King and Country, 6 p.m., Reed Arena, 730 Oisen Blvd. in College Station. Tickets: $19.99-$199.99

"Ladies at the Alamo," 7 p.m., W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham. Tickets: $5.

"Lend Me a Tenor," 7 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $16 adults, $14 seniors/students, dinner $59.95 available at 936-825-3195.

Blinn College Symphonic Band, 7 p.m., W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham. Tickets: $5.

Freudian Slip Improv, 7 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Against the Grain, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar &Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Aaron Watson with Jenna Paulette, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry's, 131 College Ave. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through Sunday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa's first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The exhibit is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A & M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.