1 dead, 43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday

State health officials reported one new COVID-related death and 43 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Friday.
To date, 394 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported this month.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,097 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 253 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Twenty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 8.82% as of Thursday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 50 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Friday, with seven new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Five COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were two intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 567 staffed hospital beds in the region, 81 were available Friday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 504,573 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported 24 new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Friday. State health officials said the county has had 5,269 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
Statewide
On Friday, 8,367 new cases of COVID-19 and 240 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was nearing 5.4 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 6,071 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday.
State officials said 82,084 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Friday.