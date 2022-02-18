1 dead, 43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday

State health officials reported one new COVID-related death and 43 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Friday.

To date, 394 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported this month.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,097 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 253 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Twenty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.