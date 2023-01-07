 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in College Station - $950

  • Updated
**Pre-leasing for July 2023 Move-in** This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo features an open concept in the living room and kitchen with wood-look vinyl flooring. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, with a breakfast bar and black appliances. The bedroom is a great size with carpet and in-suite bathroom with walk-in closet. The washer and dyer are stacked and provided. You have reserved parking and the gated community also offers a club house, fitness center, pool, and much more. Located only one block from the TAMU bus route and close to many restaurants, shopping centers, and entertainment venues. (photos are of a similar unit)

