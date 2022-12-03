 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in College Station - $950

**Available for January 2023 Move-In** This 1 Bedroom 1 bath townhouse is located in the gated community at Lakeridge Townhomes. This traditional style townhome also comes fully equipped with stackable washer and dryer, refrigerator, microwave, and electric oven. The bedroom is carpet and spacious including a walk-in closet and private bathroom. Also located just one block from the TAMU bus route. Internet, and water are included in the monthly rent. You have reserved parking and the gated community also offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, and much more.

