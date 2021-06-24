 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in College Station - $790

1 Bedroom Home in College Station - $790

1 Bedroom Home in College Station - $790

Just updated Cripple Creek condo is almost ready for move in! This Cripple Creek beauty is just a few steps away from the Texas A&M University bus stop! Gorgeous kitchen with gray granite counters and white subway tile also features built in dishwasher, oven, cook top, microwave and a refrigerator. Shiplapped dining space and the eating bar can seat all of your guests while entertaining. Living room and bedroom have been freshly painted with crown molding added. In addition the bedroom has so much closet space! The bathroom also has had a face lift with new vanity, sink, light fixture, flooring and a tiled walk in shower. Unit comes with washer and dryer as well. Cripple Creek condos feature tennis courts and a swimming pool.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert