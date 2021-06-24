1 Bedroom Home in College Station - $790

Just updated Cripple Creek condo is almost ready for move in! This Cripple Creek beauty is just a few steps away from the Texas A&M University bus stop! Gorgeous kitchen with gray granite counters and white subway tile also features built in dishwasher, oven, cook top, microwave and a refrigerator. Shiplapped dining space and the eating bar can seat all of your guests while entertaining. Living room and bedroom have been freshly painted with crown molding added. In addition the bedroom has so much closet space! The bathroom also has had a face lift with new vanity, sink, light fixture, flooring and a tiled walk in shower. Unit comes with washer and dryer as well. Cripple Creek condos feature tennis courts and a swimming pool.