1 Bedroom Home in College Station - $790

Adorable and spacious 1 bedroom condo on the Texas A&M bus route! Downstairs you will find the recently renovated living space with tiled fireplace, mantle, wood laminate flooring and ceiling fan. The galley style kitchen features pantry, electric range, built in microwave, dishwasher, and granite counter tops. Eating areas include the dining room with shiplap and the granite eating bar. Upstairs you will find a generous sized bedroom loft with double closets, wood laminate flooring, and washer and dryer.