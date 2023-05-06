Available 8/05/23! One room available in a four-bed townhouse located in The Barracks in College Station! Two bedrooms with their own bathroom, rooms are not furnished, only shared spaces are furnished. Rooms are very spacious, nice granite countertops, fenced backyard and access to The Cove pool! Located on the TAMU bus route and not far from shopping and dining. Current tenants are all males. Call to schedule a showing today!
1 Bedroom Home in College Station - $600
-
- Updated
