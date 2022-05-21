2 Rooms available! 1 room will be available 6/3/2022, & 2nd on 08/01/2022. Pre-leasing by the room, males only, no pets! This is a 4 BR, 4.5 BA. Brand new, beautiful town home with new washer/dryer & Refrigerator; oven/microwave & stove. Tenants will share common areas but will have their own bedroom, bath & walk in closet! Kitchen has wonderful granite countertops, island, breakfast area and a large corner pantry. Gorgeous vinyl plank flooring throughout! Owner takes care of lawn care/sprinkler & 1 gig unlimited Suddenlink Internet. Tenants will split utility bills. This is an end unit with a fenced side yard. This is a must see!!!
1 Bedroom Home in College Station - $550
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now as coach Jimbo Fisher defends the Texas A&M football program from accusations made by Alabama football coach Nick Saban on NIL a…
Two Bryan men were arrested Monday afternoon on charges of possessing more than 5,000 grams of meth, which is more than 11 pounds, with intent…
Thursday morning, surrounded by an entourage of people — and one of his German shepherd dogs — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher …
It’s been more than two decades since their conversation, but Rodney Wellmann can vividly remember getting the call from then-A&M Consolid…
The Texas A&M baseball team will not play Incarnate Word next Tuesday in what was slated to be the final regular season game at Blue Bell …
Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a church in Southern California and a flea market in Houston.
One person was injured in a shooting in the 2700 block of Poplar Circle on Friday morning, Bryan police said.
A College Station man was arrested Tuesday morning for four felony charges of possessing drugs with intent with sell, police said.
The search continued Saturday for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus Thursday after stabbing t…
Two people were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning in Bryan, according to Bryan police.