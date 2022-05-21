1 Bedroom Home in College Station - $550

2 Rooms available! 1 room will be available 6/3/2022, & 2nd on 08/01/2022. Pre-leasing by the room, males only, no pets! This is a 4 BR, 4.5 BA. Brand new, beautiful town home with new washer/dryer & Refrigerator; oven/microwave & stove. Tenants will share common areas but will have their own bedroom, bath & walk in closet! Kitchen has wonderful granite countertops, island, breakfast area and a large corner pantry. Gorgeous vinyl plank flooring throughout! Owner takes care of lawn care/sprinkler & 1 gig unlimited Suddenlink Internet. Tenants will split utility bills. This is an end unit with a fenced side yard. This is a must see!!!