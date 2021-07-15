 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in College Station - $500

One or Two Bedrooms available for rent in this beautiful 4 bed/4.5 bath townhome in a GREAT location at River Oaks Townhomes near Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Washer/dryer and fridge provided. This condo is in a gated community and is on the TAMU bus route. Large living and kitchen area, with granite counter top, pantry, washer/dryer, refrigerator, and fenced patio. The community features include a swimming pool, hot tub, basketball court, clubhouse with internet, study area, and coffee bar.

