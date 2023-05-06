Why pay rent when you can own?! This well maintained 1 Bedroom 1 Bath 2017 built unit has an amazing view overlooking the pond. The kitchen includes granite countertops, an electric range, built in microwave, refrigerator, a reverse osmoses water dispenser and bar area. The spacious living area flows right off the kitchen. The bedroom includes a HUGE walk in closet. The unit has a private back patio that is located right off your reserved parking spot. You are just steps from the TAMU bus route #35 Hullabaloo. The complex offers a pool, rec center, gym, theater, private study areas/ conference rooms. Included in your HOA fee is water, sewer, trash, internet and cable.