 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $950

1 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $950

AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2022 MOVE IN! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online. 1 bedroom, 1 bath home available in The Legacy on College Main! Such a great location, near Texas A&M campus, restaurants and entertainment. Washer/Dryer included! This home is absolutely top quality and beautiful! Custom cabinets, adorable light fixtures, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Pre lease today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert