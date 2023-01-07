AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online. 1 bedroom, 1 bath home available in The Legacy on College Main! Such a great location, near Texas A&M campus, restaurants and entertainment. Washer/Dryer included! This home is absolutely top quality and beautiful! Custom cabinets, adorable light fixtures, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Pre lease today!
1 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $950
