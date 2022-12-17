1 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $750

AVAILABLE NOW!! Furnished Bedroom with en-suite bath available for rent in a newly constructed 3 bedroom/3 bath condo at Academy Condos. Enjoy the beautiful open floor plan featuring a large island kitchen with granite countertops, electric range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Laundry room includes washer & dryer. Bedroom comes furnished with a Full Sized Bed, Nightstand, Tall Dresser, Desk & Chair and rent includes utilities. Located only 6 minutes from Downtown Bryan, 15 minutes to Texas A&M University and 4 minutes to Blinn College. Complex includes a pool, outdoor kitchen, fitness center. What are you waiting for? Call today!!