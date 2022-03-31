 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $750

ALL BILLS PAID!!! This adorable studio apartment comes with a complete kitchen, granite countertops, walk-in closet, tankless water heater and new AC with a separate yard space. There is acess to washer and dryer! Conviently located near downtown Bryan, make sure to call for you private showing before this one is gone!

