 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $550

1 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $550

Cute Efficiency unit AVAILABLE NOW! Unit features a kitchenette, living/bedroom space, and bathroom. Unit has had some recent remodeling! Just a short walk/drive/ride to downtown Bryan, and the many shopping and dining options including RX Pizza, 3rd On Main, Casa Rodriguez, etc! Great location convenient to everything! Home has a private yard so pets are welcome and a dedicated parking space! Water is paid by management to help lower the bills.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert