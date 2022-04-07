1 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $550

Cute Efficiency unit AVAILABLE NOW! Unit features a kitchenette, living/bedroom space, and bathroom. Unit has had some recent remodeling! Just a short walk/drive/ride to downtown Bryan, and the many shopping and dining options including RX Pizza, 3rd On Main, Casa Rodriguez, etc! Great location convenient to everything! Home has a private yard so pets are welcome and a dedicated parking space! Water is paid by management to help lower the bills.