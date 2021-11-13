1 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $179,900

Only 5 remaining, great new townhome in Downtown Bryan. Only blocks to any and VERY thing downtown. Each unit has an open floor plan, with butcher block counters, tile backsplash, and nice Island with large sink. features your own private fenced back year area. Up stairs is an open office area and could be used as guest area. Main bedroom has large free standing tiled shower, 2 closets and cool feature wall. These properties or for sale or for Rent, call or Text agent for more details and lease information.