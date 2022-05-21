 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $165,000

If you’re looking for a 1 bedroom 1 bath mobile home, discretely located on 0.62 acres, have we found the place for you. This cute home is sure to charm someone who appreciates nature, as privacy, or a yard big enough for parking their boat or toys. This property is unrestricted in Bryan right outside of the city limits with no city taxes. You will want to schedule a viewing of this property, that is perfectly priced. Call our office today!!

