10 Acres but within the City limit of Bryan, Texas! Features include: 1 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home, large barn, other sheds, some cross fencing, open pastures and feeling like out in the country but close to everything. This piece of property presents so many opportunities! It is close to shopping, health care, schools, parks, Texas Avenue, Hwy 21 and Hwy 6 Bypass, and so much more. This amazing 10 acres is also situated in the Texas Triangle as well. Approximately 284 ft of Texas Ave road frontage per seller. Make an appointment to view this property.
1 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,800,000
