1 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,300

First month move in special $800!! Great new Townhome in Downtown Bryan. Close distance to everything downtown! Each Unit has an open floorplan, with butcher block counter tops, tile backsplash, and nice island with large sink. You have your own backyard space that is fenced. Upstairs is an open space for sitting, office, guest , nursery etc. Main bedroom has large free standing tiled shower, 2 closets with barn doors and a cool wall feature. Pictures are of the model unit and not actual unit. Unit is the same but without furnishings.