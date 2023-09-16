AVAILABLE FOR A IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! The Dechiro is full of amazing features including concrete floors, exposed brick, open rafters, murals, accent walls, soaring ceilings, oversized windows, and washer dryer Included! This bottom-floor modern loft has a large open space. No internal walls or only partition walls (except for the bathroom!). Fall in love with this industrial-themed home only 2 blocks from the La Salle courtyard. ALL pets are subject to screening and approval. Tenant to clean up/pick up after animals anywhere on the premises. ( Photos are of adjacent furnished unit, Finishes may vary including flooring. UNIT IS NOT FURNISHED) All leases participate in the Latchel Resident Benefit package. The additional fee for this package is $20 per month.