1 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,100

**Available for November 1st Move-In!** If you are looking for a quiet cabin in the country, then his 1 bedroom 1 bath newly finished out home is for you! This cozy cabin comes equipped with a washer, dryer, refrigerator, updated appliances, and giant covered patio. Take advantage of the gated community, covered parking during bad weather, access to a storage shed, fire pits around the property for those cold winter nights, and a peaceful atmosphere. Owner pays for the internet, water, pest control, and lawn care. Call today, this listing will not last long.