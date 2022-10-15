**Available for November 1st Move-In!** If you are looking for a quiet cabin in the country, then his 1 bedroom 1 bath newly finished out home is for you! This cozy cabin comes equipped with a washer, dryer, refrigerator, updated appliances, and giant covered patio. Take advantage of the gated community, covered parking during bad weather, access to a storage shed, fire pits around the property for those cold winter nights, and a peaceful atmosphere. Owner pays for the internet, water, pest control, and lawn care. Call today, this listing will not last long.
1 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
Youth tournament baseball teams will be going bananas this weekend at Brian Bachmann Park in College Station.
Note: This list was published in the Oct. 13 edition of The Eagle and reflects the names of students submitted by each school and/or school di…
Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex, housing Texas A&M’s football operations, were evacuated at approximately 1:25 p.m. Thursday du…
Note: College Station ISD elementary schools are graded on a nine-week period and will be published on the next six-week period. All other sch…
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — From a summer of back-and-forth fireworks between Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban, …
Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. Here's what you should know.
An apex predator, the mountain lion, has been quietly hunting interloping donkeys in Death Valley. For the first time, it has been caught on camera.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After last week’s lackluster loss at Mississippi State, Texas A&M was looking to do the impossible against No. 1 Alabam…