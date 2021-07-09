071021-bcs-sports-rangers

ARLINGTON — Adolis Garcia’s two-run single highlighted Texas’ three-run sixth after Oakland’s Cole Irvin took a no-hitter into the inning, and Jordan Lyles won his third straight start as the Rangers beat the Athletics 3-2 on Friday night.

The only Rangers hitters to reach base in the first five innings against Irvin (6-8) were two hit batters in the fourth inning. Eli White led off the sixth with a grounder deep in the hole at shortstop, and the speedy White beat out the throw from Elvis Andrus, who played his 12 previous major league seasons with Texas.

White was the first of six straight Rangers batters to reach. The first four came against Irvin, ending with Andy Ibanez’s RBI single to center to halt the shutout bid. Garcia greeted reliever Sergio Romo with his single giving Texas the lead.

Ian Kennedy pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his 15th save in 16 opportunities for the Rangers, who have won eight of their last 13 games.

The A’s failed to win a second consecutive game for the first time since their seven-game winning straight June 11-18.

Irvin gave up all three runs and three hits with three hit batters, striking out five and walking none.