071021-bcs-sports-astros

Gardner walked with one out in the seventh, Tyler Wade doubled and LeMahieu hit a two-run double to push the lead to 4-0.

Houston starter Jake Odorizzi (3-4) yielded seven hits and two runs while striking out four in six innings. He had won three straight decisions.

Kyle Tucker hit a ground-rule double in the second and added a double in the seventh to lead the Astros in a game where the top four batters in Houston’s lineup went a combined 0 for 16.

Trainer’s room

Yankees: OF Miguel Andújar missed a third straight game on Friday and manager Aaron Boone said he has a strained wrist and he isn’t sure when he can return. ... 1B Luke Voit was out of the lineup on Friday, but Boone said he was OK and it was just a day off to let him rest after being “beat up” this week.

Astros: SS Carlos Correa was placed on the injured list due to health and safety protocols. ... Utility player Aledmys Díaz took batting practice on the field on Friday for the first time since fracturing his left hand when he was hit by a pitch on June 5. Manager Dusty Baker said there still isn’t a timetable for his return.