0 Bedroom Home in Snook - $59,999

Shop with 5 rooms, one kitchen, 2 bathrooms. Approximately 680 sqft used as a store, around 1620 sqft not currently used. Do you have a mobile home you want to relocate? This property has the utilities to hook up a mobile home. There is also a possible second mobile home spot for hook up. It has another electrical pole and septic tank, but no meter yet. The land is a half-acre, community water, electricity meters, separated Electrical meter for the mobile home and shop, septic tanks recently pumped. The front lot is zoned for commercial, the back is for mobile homes, so you can live and do business on this property. Only 15 mins to College Station, 10 minutes to snook, school bus to snook stops on the street. 10 minutes to Brenham, one hour and a half to both Austin and Houston The mobile home will be removed as soon as 1/13, but the store owner needs more time to relocate, but no later than April. The value is on the land with utilities. Drive-by only. DO NOT disturb the business. Contact us today for questions or to purchase.