Shop with 5 rooms, one kitchen, 2 bathrooms. Approximately 680 sqft used as a store, around 1620 sqft not currently used. Do you have a mobile home you want to relocate? This property has the utilities to hook up a mobile home. There is also a possible second mobile home spot for hook up. It has another electrical pole and septic tank, but no meter yet. The land is a half-acre, community water, electricity meters, separated Electrical meter for the mobile home and shop, septic tanks recently pumped. The front lot is zoned for commercial, the back is for mobile homes, so you can live and do business on this property. Only 15 mins to College Station, 10 minutes to snook, school bus to snook stops on the street. 10 minutes to Brenham, one hour and a half to both Austin and Houston The mobile home will be removed as soon as 1/13, but the store owner needs more time to relocate, but no later than April. The value is on the land with utilities. Drive-by only. DO NOT disturb the business. Contact us today for questions or to purchase.
0 Bedroom Home in Snook - $59,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
The class of 2022 raised the bar for the 24th annual All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team. Sixteen seniors make up more than half of this year’s …
A record 4.5 million workers in the United States quit their jobs in November, according to a monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey r…
Brazos County health officials reported a record 533 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Friday. It was the highest number of new cas…
Raspas El Payasito has announced via Facebook that the Bryan restaurant will consolidate its business with its sister company, Texas Meat Market.
In the world of college basketball, data points tend to only mean games that the NCAA tournament selection committee can analyze to make the f…
For your home in 2022, here are the hot new trends for the new year, plus what we’re leaving behind.
Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin was hired as the Houston Gamblers’ head coach on Thursday.
Whether you’re exploring colleges to potentially attend, or you want to see how your alma mater stacks up, here's a look at the 100 best private colleges in the U.S.
Navasota High School senior Hunter Haug performed at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, in his role as the school’s mascot, Venom.
Car enthusiasts will roll into Bryan on Sunday for the annual gathering at Chicken Oil Co. known as Luckey’s Rod Run.